Local retirement village invites community in for free tour and expert advice

Richmond Villages Northampton Discovery Day

Richmond Villages Northampton invited members of the local community on 16th September for a special ‘Discovery Day’ designed to offer insight, support, and a taste of retirement village life.

Guests enjoyed a complimentary two-course lunch prepared by the village’s talented chefs, followed by guided tours of the beautifully designed communal spaces.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet the friendly team and speak directly with retirement living experts completely free of charge.

Specialist advisors were on hand to offer practical guidance on financial planning, moving home, and lifestyle transitions, helping individuals and families make informed decisions about their future.

Also in attendance were experts from local solicitors and Spring Part Exchange, which is a trusted home-buying company that helps people sell their property quickly and stress-free, to offer advice on moving.

Ahead of the event, Village Manager Tom Boarder said: “We’re really looking forward to opening our doors to the community. Our guests will get the chance to speak with experts, so we hope to leave everyone feeling more confident about their next steps, while also having enjoyed some lovely food and hospitality too!”

Richmond Villages Northampton welcomes all stages of living from independent and assisted living apartments to a dedicated on-site care home offering both short- and long-term care. For those interested in purchasing or renting a property, you can try the lifestyle on for size first and enjoy two nights free accommodation. T&Cs apply. Visit

https://www.richmond-villages.com/how-it-works/helping-you-move/try-before-you-buy.