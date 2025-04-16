Last chance to buy at popular Irchester development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is encouraging property seekers to enquire about the final remaining homes at its popular Steeple View Chase development in Irchester.

Steeple View Chase is situated on Farndish Road and is nestled in the ideal location for anyone from working professionals looking to commute to families in search of a wonderful village community. After much interest, only eight three and four-bedroom homes remain available to purchase.

One of the homes still available is Home 61, The Beechwood. This four-bedroom detached home is set across three floors and priced at £519,950. The ground floor features a spacious living room with French doors leading to the rear garden, a dining room, a cloakroom and storage cupboard, a large kitchen with space for an additional dining area and another set of French doors to the garden, and a utility room.

The first floor is home to three bedrooms, one of which includes an en suite, and a family bathroom, and the second floor is taken up entirely by the main bedroom and en suite, creating a luxurious haven away from the rest of the home.

Steeple View Chase development

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “It is no surprise that the homes at Steeple View Chase have been so popular. It is an excellent development in an ideal location with stunning homes to choose from. I would suggest that anyone who is interested in a home in this area get in touch as soon as possible, before they miss out on one the last of the amazing homes here.”

The development is surrounded by the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside, offering miles of walking paths and ancient woodlands, and just over a mile away from Irchester Country Park.

Irchester itself is a quaint and charming village centred around the church steeple, with a host of amenities including a local supermarket, health centre and pharmacy, library, post office, fish and chip shop, and traditional pub. A wide range of highly rated schools for all ages are also close by.

Excellently connected, Irchester is nearby both the A6 and A45 and offers easy access to the M1 at Junction 15. Wellingborough Train Station is just over three miles away and provides regular trains to London St Pancras, Luton, Bedford and Nottingham.

Steeple View Chase is open Thursday to Monday, from 10am to 5pm (4pm on Sundays). To find out more about the development and the available homes, call the sales team on 0333 121 1040.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.