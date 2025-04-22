This spacious four-bedroom detached house on Nettle Gap Close is on the market for £450,000 | Purplebricks

A spacious four-bedroom home in Wootton Fields, Northampton, is up for grabs – complete with modern kitchen-diner, conservatory and a landscaped garden.

Families looking for more space in a quiet, well-connected area of Northampton might want to move quickly on this one. This spacious four-bedroom detached house on Nettle Gap Close is on the market for £450,000 and has the kind of flexible layout that works well for modern life.

The property is set back in a cul-de-sac in the Wootton Fields area, known for its great schools, green spaces and access to the M1. Inside, you’ll find a bright, dual-aspect lounge with plenty of space to unwind, as well as a modern kitchen-diner with gloss units, integrated appliances and direct access to the garden through patio doors.

There’s also a conservatory currently set up as a second sitting area, which would equally suit a home office, playroom or formal dining space. Upstairs, the main bedroom comes with its own en suite shower room, and there are three further bedrooms plus a sleek family bathroom.

To see all 26 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers inside and out.

Outside, the rear garden has been thoughtfully landscaped, with a patio for entertaining, lawn area, and secure fencing all around. There’s also a double-width driveway and a converted garage, which now offers extra storage space or potential for further use.

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached home in Wootton Fields offers a spacious kitchen-diner, separate lounge, versatile conservatory, en suite master, landscaped garden, converted garage and driveway parking. You’ll want to move quickly – family homes in this part of Northampton don’t stay on the market for long.

