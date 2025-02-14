Ashberry Homes donates materials to help Havelock Schools create outdoor areas for wellbeing and learning

The Havelock Schools in Desborough have been given a helping hand to create a wellbeing garden and creative play area for the children by Ashberry Homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schools plan to create a series of spaces in the garden to help pupils aged from four to 11 look after their mental health, through being outdoors in nature and taking part in activities to promote calmness and emotional wellbeing.

Ashberry Homes – which is part of Bellway Group and is building new homes at The Wickets in Desborough, around a mile away from the school – has donated five tonnes of bark for the school to use in creating the wellbeing space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The builder also donated five metres of guttering which the school will use to create waterfalls for reception pupils, to encourage creative play and help them learn about gravity.

From left: Amy McNamara, Pastoral Support Worker at Havelock School, Ashberry Homes Sales Manager Kenny Lattimore, Caroline Dainty, Teaching Assistant at Havelock School, and pupils from Havelock School, pictured after Ashberry Homes donated bark and guttering.

The garden project is being led by the schools’ parent link and pastoral support worker Amy McNamara, supported by the site team.

Amy said: “These materials donated by Ashberry Homes will support our plans to create an inviting space for pupils where they can pause, connect and learn to regulate their emotions in a calm and natural environment, and I’d like to thank the company for its help.

“The garden will be used to help enhance the children’s mental clarity and focus and will be a safe space that nurtures physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Pupils will get the chance to look after the garden and take part in activities there that will teach them some very valuable life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we hope the reception children will enjoy learning and playing with the waterfalls we plan to create with the donated guttering.”

The school plans to start planting the garden in the spring term and using it for activities soon after if the weather allows.

Ashberry Homes Sales Manager Kenny Lattimore worked with the school to find out what kind of donations they needed and ensure that everything was delivered.

He said: “It is an important part of our work to build relationships with the local community, so we were happy to connect with the Havelock Schools and help them out with their plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our site teams work with these kinds of construction and landscaping materials every day it felt wholly appropriate that we would donate practical items that the schools can use to create the outdoor resources they need.

“It’s good to know that next spring the children will have dedicated spaces for looking after their wellbeing and for the youngest ones to play and learn with the waterfalls the school plans to create with the guttering we provided.”

Ashberry Homes has supported the school previously by providing banners to encourage safe parking at the start and end of the school day.

To find out more about the new homes being built at The Wickets, off Stoke Road in Desborough, visit https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/the-wickets or call the sales team on 01536 614392.