Wetherspoons will be reducing the prices on a selection of drinks in January

It will also be offering food deals across its menu

To celebrate Veganuary, Wetherspoons will also launch a specially priced vegan meal

Wetherspoons will be launching a January sale at over 700 of its pubs in the UK.

Beginning on Thursday January 2 and running until Thursday January 16, the January sale will include a selection of food and drinks at discounted prices.

In Scotland, the January sale will run from Friday January 3 until Thursday January 16.

In 750 of the pubs a pint of beer will be priced between 99p and £1.49.

Wetherspoons set to launch January sale - here is what will be included (Photo: Eddie Gershon) | Eddie Gershon

Other alcoholic drinks included in the sale is a selection of real ales and wines, such as; Worthington’s, Ruddles, Greene King, Doom Bar, and Coldwater Creek.

Alcohol-free drinks are also included, such as; Guinness 0/0%, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0%, Corona Cero, Stella Artois Alcohol Free, Kopparberg Alcohol Free and more.

A selection of soft drinks including Pepsi Max, Pepsi Max Cherry and R. Whites Lemonade will also be included in the sale, as well as Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a saving on food dishes, which includes three breakfast offers and three burger meal deals.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pubs too.

"The range of drinks and food on sale in the pubs is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

"This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

"I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

"As always, staff at the pubs will serve customers responsibly."

To celebrate ‘Veganuary’, Wetherspoons will also be launching a specially priced vegan meal.

The meal is a Ramen Noodle bowl, which includes noodles, bean sports, shiitake mushrooms, spring onion, carrot, pak choi, bamboo shots, red onion, sliced chillies and coriander.

The 100% plant based meal will be priced at £6.99 with a soft drink or £8.52 with an alcohol drink.

For more information on your local Wetherspoons, please visit its website.