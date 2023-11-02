Well-known village pub near Northampton to reopen under new management hoping to make it a 'dream come true'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rough opening date has been revealed for a well-known village pub near Northampton which is under new management.

The Olde Red Lion in Kislingbury sadly closed down on New Year’s Day, leaving the cosy cottage pub and restaurant empty on the village’s High Street for months.

A letter left in the pub’s windows by the previous operators, The Collins family, thanked all those who visited the establishment during their five year tenure.

The Olde Red Lion in Kislingbury is set to reopen soon under new management

The letter said: “It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to close from January 1.

"We will be looking for a new landlord to take on a tenancy. The pub will remain closed from January 1 until we can find a suitable candidate.

"We thank you all for your support and custom over the last five years, we’ve enjoyed serving you at our very special village pub and wish you all the very best."

However, 11 months since its closure, a new landlord has been found and the pub will reopen.

The new landlord has recently revealed some details on the pub’s Facebook page.

He said: “We are reopening under new management with a new look and a whole new ethos.

“We can’t wait to meet all of our lovely new regulars and welcome you back into this beautiful pub.

“We are hiring on all levels, so if you fancy a new twist in your career please message us or email [email protected] to get in touch.

"We are recruiting chefs on all levels to help make the dream of The Olde Red Lion come true – very competitive pay packages, four-day week options and optional live in.

“Hope you’re as excited as we are! Luke and Team Lion.”

When asked about an opening date, the new management team said: “The grand opening is fast approaching…we are hoping for mid November! Obviously it depends a little on whether everything falls into place but that’s when we hope to be open. Keep your eyes out for announcement of our public launch day.”

The pub was being advertised by Thompson Drummond Brown estate agents as an ‘excellent opportunity’ for lease.

The sales advert said: “The Olde Red Lion is an excellent pub/restaurant business opportunity.

“This is an opportunity to rent a recently trading and fitted public house/restaurant, situated in the heart of one of Northamptonshire’s most sought-after villages, with potential to establish a strong daytime, evening/weekend food/restaurant (to include café) and wet sales business.

“Fitted kitchen to include tables, chairs and other fixtures and fittings available to purchase, to facilitate a quick trading start.

"There is substantial residential development proposed and currently under construction to the west of the town and within easy travelling distance to Kislingbury.”

Other notable features of the pub include a garden patio area, a rear car park and street parking. It also has the potential for approximately 60 covers, according to the sales advert.