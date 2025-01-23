Treat your loved one to a ‘sumptuous dinner’ at The Church Northampton this Valentine’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Show your loved one how much they mean to you by treating them to what is described as a “sumptuous dinner” at The Church Northampton this Valentine’s Day.

The Church Northampton, steeped in 900 years of history at the bottom of Bridge Street, was successfully relaunched under a new owner in June last year.

Charlotte Khalil spoke of her new vision to elevate one of the oldest grade one listed buildings in the town, particularly as it is in such a prominent location.

She could not pass up on the opportunity to take over The Church, and has a passion for bringing the site’s history to the forefront of what they do and making the building accessible to all.

The new team has already successfully run a number of events during the latter half of 2024, including a Hogwarts feast in September and a Halloween masquerade banquet and ball in October.

Ahead of their next seasonal event on February 14, the organisers said: “There is no more romantic dining room in Northamptonshire than our 12th century stunning building.

“Our chefs have created a delectable three course menu for you to select from in advance, leaving you free to enjoy each other’s company and a glass of wine as we take care of the rest.”

The starter choices include beetroot cured salmon, chicken and leek terrine, and carrot and ginger soup.

This will be followed by one of these five main courses – beef fillet with mushroom gratin, port glazed confit duck leg, salmon and prawn linguini, chorizo chicken, or parmigiana.

You can then indulge in raspberry, white chocolate and pistachio choux, or passionfruit cheesecake. If you are feeling romantic, you can opt for the dipping chocolate to share – which is accompanied by fresh strawberries, marshmallow and shortbread.

The cost of this meal is £48.50 per person, and menu choices are required by February 7 at the latest.

To enquire or make a reservation, you can call the venue on 01604 603800 or email them at [email protected].

For more information on the Valentine’s Dinner, visit The Church Northampton’s website here.