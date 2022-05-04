A vegan market is coming to Northampton town centre at the end of this week.

Vegan Market Co will be taking over Market Square – in the heart of the town centre – on Sunday, May 8 from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Vegan Market Co in Market Square, Northampton town centre in January 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

All products are created by a handpicked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses.

Founder of Vegan Market Co, Lewis Beresford, said: “We are so excited to be back in Northampton. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Northampton.”

Vegan Market Co ran their first event back in 2016 and the company has since grown to cover more than 40 locations across the UK with the aim to showcase the country's best ethical and sustainable producers and make veganism accessible and inclusive.

They additionally work to tackle the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices at their events and supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world.