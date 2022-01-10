16 pictures from the Northampton Vegan Market in January 2022

Market Square in Northampton town centre was taken over by an outdoor vegan market for the entire day on Sunday, January 9.

The event, brought to the town by the Vegan Market Co, featured dozens of stalls selling street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery and arts and craft. There were also some charity stalls at the market.

All products were brought by a handpicked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses from across the country.”

Vegan Market Co ran their first event back in 2016 and the company has since grown to cover more than 40 locations across the UK with the aim to showcase the country's best ethical and sustainable producers and make veganism accessible and inclusive.

Their last visit to Northampton was in June 2021.

Here are 16 pictures taken by our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, to showcase what the Vegan Market had in store for Northampton at their recent visit:

