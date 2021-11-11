Sneak peek inside The Navigation in Stoke Bruerne after huge refurbishment

A popular Northamptonshire village pub is soon to reopen after it was closed for more than a month for a huge refurbishment.

The Navigation in Stoke Bruerne, owned by Marston's, closed on October 3 for a ‘premium conversion’.

During the closure, the pub has had a makeover in order to offer ‘contemporary surroundings’, a complete rebrand and a new menu.

A statement from Marston's says: “When we’re back you’ll find all the much-loved traditions of the pub, set in delightfully contemporary surroundings.

“We hope to provide a relaxed, yet quality experience with cosy corners and comfy seating.

“You can expect legendary pub classics with fresh and modern twists."

This week the pub has hosted soft launches ahead of its launch party night tomorrow (Thursday, November 11).

The grand reopening will happen on Friday (November 12).

Below are photos of the newly renovated Northamptonshire pub in a sneak peek before the official reopening.

1. The Navigation at Stoke Bruerne The popular Northamptonshire pub will reopen later this week after a huge refurbishment. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

