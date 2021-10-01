The Navigation in Stoke Bruerne.

A popular, canal-side Northamptonshire pub will close this weekend for more than a month as part of a ‘major refurbishment’.

The Navigation in Stoke Bruerne, owned by Marston’s, will shut at 5pm on Sunday (October 3).

Work has already begun on the pub, but for the rest of the refurbishment to take place, the establishment needs to be closed.

As part of the ‘premium conversion’, the pub will have a makeover in order to offer ‘contemporary surroundings’, as well a complete rebrand.

A new menu will also launch as the pub reopens on November 12, which will include ‘mighty mains’ and ‘slow Sundays’.

In a statement to customers, Marston’s said: “When we’re back you’ll find all the much-loved traditions of the pub, set in delightfully contemporary surroundings.

“We hope to provide a relaxed, yet quality experience with cosy corners and comfy seating.

“You can expect legendary pub classics with fresh and modern twists, plus everything from naughty nibbles to share with friends to mighty mains.

“We’re most excited about our new Sunday Roasts. At the heart of our Sunday menu are slow-roasted meats which are perfectly paired with seasonal vegetables.

“Our ‘Slow Sundays’ are all about celebrating flavours, family and friends with the long-standing traditions of the Sunday Roast.

“An anthology of expertly crafted cask ales will adorn the bar, alongside a good shelf of malt whiskeys, gins and an extensive wine list.”

Earlier in the month, the pub was advertising to extend its team and recruit a number of new members of staff including head chef, second chef, line chefs, bar and waiting staff, weekend cleaner, assistant manager and car park attendant.