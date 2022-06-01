A Northamptonshire village pub has been revamped and is ready to reopen to customers.

The Windhover in Chapel Brampton closed its doors to the public on May 9 to begin work on an “extensive renovation,” which owners said will transform both the interior and exterior of the rustic pub.

The new look will pay homage to the traditional roots and picturesque location while also offering a bright, contemporary take on a classic country pub.

General manager Edward Nice previously told Chronicle & Echo: “Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to open the doors and welcome guests to experience The Windhover for themselves, we hope that they love the transformation.”

The Windhover will additionally offer an all-new brunch menu, which boasts a selection of popular dishes from 9am until midday Monday to Saturday and 11.30am on Sundays.

A new dinner menu will offer a variety of freshly cooked dishes including chargrilled skewers, stonebaked pizzas, steaks and roast dinners that can be enjoyed along with the pub’s extensive selection of wines, gins, craft beers and cocktails.

Take a look inside the newly revamped pub with the pictures below ahead of the launch party tonight (June 1) and the official reopening on Friday (June 3).

1. The Windhover revamp The revamp brings with it a new brunch and dinner menu and 20 jobs. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

