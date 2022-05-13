Northamptonshire village pub temporarily closed as it undergoes major remodel

A Northamptonshire village pub is set to relaunch next month, following a major renovation.

The Windhover, situated in Chapel Brampton, closed its doors to the public on Monday, May 9 to begin work on an “extensive renovation,” which owners have said will transform both the interior and exterior of the rustic pub.

General manager at The Windhover, Edward Nice, said: “We’re working hard to create a truly unique and stimulating experience for our guests and are so excited to unveil the new country pub to the local area.

“The changes that are currently underway are all centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference.

"The Windhover will provide both our regulars and first-time guests with an exciting location to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings."

The new look will pay homage to the traditional roots and picturesque location while also offering a bright, contemporary take on a classic country pub.

Built on land previously known to house The Boughton Cold Store, the site was originally a supply depot used to store perishable goods like butter, cheese and margarine during the Second World War.

Now, the pub is loved for its for its relaxed atmosphere and menu full of hearty favourites and country pub classics.

Changes include the addition of a stylish private dining area, a new garden and elegantly styled interiors.

The Windhover will additionally offer an all-new brunch menu, which boasts a selection of popular dishes from 9am until midday Monday to Saturday and 11.30am on Sundays.

A new dinner menu will offer a variety of freshly cooked dishes including chargrilled skewers, stonebaked pizzas, steaks and roast dinners that can be enjoyed along with the pub’s extensive selection of wines, gins, craft beers and cocktails.

Mr Nice continued: “Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to open the doors and welcome guests to experience The Windhover for themselves, we hope that they love the transformation.”

The Windhover, located on Brampton lane, is set to officially re-open on Friday, June 3.

Twenty new full and part time jobs have been created for the local area and the Chapel Brampton pub is currently seeking to recruit staff for both front and back of house roles.

Guests can be the first to experience The Windhover by attending rehearsal lunch and dinner events on Tuesday, May 31. This will provide locals with the unique opportunity to explore the new menu prior to the official opening and receive a discount of 50 percent off food.

To book go to: https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/midlands/thewindhoverchapelbrampton/makeover#/.

To celebrate the opening, The Windhover is holding an exclusive launch party event from 7pm on Wednesday, June 1. There, guests will be able to enjoy canapes of dishes from the new menu, chat with Edward and the team and enjoy live music.

Places are limited and strictly guest list only. Slots will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.

For further details and to secure a place on the guest list email [email protected]