Plans unveiled to convert vacant former bank in Northampton town centre into cafe, bar and live performance venue

Plans have been unveiled to convert a former bank in Northampton town centre into a cafe and live performance venue.

Applicant Julia Velisca has submitted proposals to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to bring the former TSB bank building at 77 Abington Street back into use.

Proposals include converting the ground floor, where the bank used to be, into a delicatessen/cafe and a grocery shop.

The first floor would be converted into a live performance venue, which would have a bar and a stage and could be used as a restaurant or function room, according to the plans.

However, the application is light in detail and this is all we know so far.

The Environment Agency (EA) said: "There is currently insufficient information to be able to recommend conditions and know that they can be achievable and necessary."

The EA said the plans will not be approved until a noise management plan has been submitted to and approved in writing by WNC.

The TSB branch in Northampton town centre closed on June 16, 2021. The nearest branch is now in Weston Favell.

TSB announced the closure of the Abington Street branch in October 2020 as part of a nationwide reduction with 900 jobs lost across the bank.

The Wedgwood pub next door to the former TSB bank reopened earlier this year (April) as a 'destination' cocktail bar after being forced to close due to Covid restrictions in March 2020.