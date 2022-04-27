A popular pub in Northampton town centre is set to reopen this Bank Holiday weekend as a ‘destination’ cocktail bar after being closed down for two years.

The Wedgwood in Abington Street has been given a new lease of life and is set to reopen this Friday (April 29), under new management.

The bar was forced to close due to Covid restrictions in March 2020 and has remained shut ever since.

Entrepreneur, Mehmet Yetkin, who also owns Alberto’s Italian restaurant in Grange Park, has now taken on the lease for The Wedgwood.

Mehmet said: “The Wedgwood is a fantastic venue for anyone wanting to enjoy an evening out in the town centre and it’s also the perfect post-shopping lunch spot.

“I know that Northampton people enjoy quality local venues, and that’s what The Wedgwood will be.

"We have an extensive drinks selection, a wide variety of food including sharing-style platters and smaller dishes for people to enjoy with a bottle of wine or cocktails.

The bar is rebranding itself as a 'destination' cocktail bar

“All this and more will be showcased at our VIP launch on May 5 where we’ll be celebrating the investment we’ve made in bringing this venue back to life and turning it into something iconic for the town.”

Opening at 11am seven days a week, the bar says it aims to become the “go-to for bottomless brunch and long, lazy lunches”, turning into a late venue in the evenings with local DJs at the weekends.

‘Sangria Sundays’ are set to be a “highlight of the week”, where pitchers will be £9.95 all day and come in a variety of flavours, according to the bar.

General manager and business partner, Matthew Dellapia, said: “We are very excited to be re-opening this great Northampton venue after so long. We’re keen to offer people something new in the centre of town in relaxed and stylish surroundings.

“We are creating jobs and supporting the local community by sourcing ingredients and drinks locally, wherever possible. Supporting local is important to us and we’re proud to be an independent bar able to complement the buzzing hospitality offer in the town.”

The re-opening comes as positive news for the community and at a time when a flurry of new businesses have invested in Northampton’s town centre, including French brand V&B, clothing brand Passenger Outfitters and rare plant emporium Not Another Jungle.

The Wedgwood is one of the largest venues in the town centre and has bars over two floors, and a spacious roof terrace.

It will also be offering its upstairs bar for private hire and can cater to a wide range of events including birthdays, business networking, product launches and weddings.

The bar’s VIP launch on Thursday, May 5 will be from 7pm, which will offer cocktails, canapes and music.