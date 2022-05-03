PICTURES: The King Billy REOPENS over Bank Holiday weekend with live music and plenty of motorcycles

The iconic King Billy Rock Bar in Northampton had its grand reopening on Saturday night (April 30) after 18 months of closure.

The well-known pub closed in November 2020 following the effects brought on by the Covid pandemic.

However, the Commercial Street boozer had its first live gig over the Bank Holiday weekend which saw rock band Sweet Revenge take centre stage.

Martin and Leah Kelly, the pub’s new landlord and landlady, said they “couldn’t be happier” following their first week in charge.

Martin, aged 31, said: “It was absolutely brilliant. I haven’t felt a pub atmosphere like that in a very long time. It was a brilliant, brilliant atmosphere.

"It was a lot better turnout than I anticipated. The customers, they’re all amazing, they really are. They’re a great bunch of people.

"Seeing all the motorcycles outside was brilliant, it feels like that’s a big statement in itself, it was one of the things I wanted back.

“The customers we spoke to said they’re really excited and over the moon that the pub’s reopened again and that we’re trying to keep it for what it’s known for.

“We couldn’t be happier with the way the pub's turned out.

"For a first weekend open, absolutely brilliant. Let’s hope we can keep the customers happy and keep doing what we’re doing.”

