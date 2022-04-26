An iconic rock music and biker bar in Northampton town centre has REOPENED TODAY (April 26) following 18 months of closure.

The new landlord of the King Billy, Martin Kelly, from Corby, has opened the bar’s doors once again after it had been shut since November 2020 following the effects of the Covid pandemic lockdowns.

The Commercial Street boozer will be open from 5pm as part of a 'soft launch', with the main launch day set for this Bank Holiday weekend on Saturday (April 30).

Martin Kelly has reopened the King Billy Rock Bar in Commercial Street

The 32-year-old, who has been in the pub industry his whole life, said he is excited to bring it back to its former glory.

Martin said: "I chose the King Billy because I like the type of music it plays. It's different, isn't it. I think every town should have somewhere like this.

"I've seen this pub sat empty for a while and just decided I should attempt to try and bring it back to what it used to be like, an iconic music pub in the town.

"We're basically trying to take it back to its roots, what everyone knows it to be, with the live music, bikers outside and all that.

"I think it's a rather big challenge but, hopefully, we can get it there, start on a good step. I'm quite excited to do that."

After over two years in the wilderness, boarded up and empty, Martin said the online reaction to its reopening has been “brilliant”.

Martin said: "The reaction on Facebook has been brilliant. Hopefully they all come in, which will be really, really nice to see.

"Our general manager, Aunty Mike, will be behind the bar with Jake, Leah and Molly - that's the team."

Martin gave a sneak peek into what customers can expect over the coming days.

He said: "We have a dukebox for anyone to put their own music on. On Thursdays, we are planning on bringing back the 'original bands night' followed by karaoke until 2am. On Fridays, we will be having a rock music playing DJ. On Saturdays, we are going to have a band every weekend followed by the same rock DJ from Friday."