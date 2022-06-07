3. The Golden Lion in Castle Street

Dave said: "The Golden Lion was trading by 1850, shortly after it was built, Benjamin Hill, the first landlord I could find seemed more upright than many of his colleagues at that time, it was 1860 before he was charged for serving out of hours and even that was caused by his wife. The pub proved to be resilient, during the 20th Century, the whole of the Boroughs went through so many changes, bit by bit the pubs disappeared, dozens of them. Bit by bit the streets disappeared, redeveloped and reconfigured. The area around the Golden Lion was pretty much levelled in the late 1930’s, but the pub survived and actually grew, as the two photos show. Sadly though, it’s now gone, it is now flats and houses."

Photo: Dave Knibb