PICTURES: Take a look back at 10 long-lost Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

4. Duke of York in St Andrews Road/Salisbury Street

Dave said: "The Duke Of York was granted a licence as it was being built in September 1895, with no other pub within 800 yards of it, permission was always likely to be granted, even if the Council were starting to look at closing other places down. The pub survived until relatively recently (2013 I think), it had an all conquering football team for a number of years during my youth which really did put it on the map as many people didn’t really know where it was apart from the football team."