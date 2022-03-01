PICTURES: Take a look back at 10 long-lost Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of the Northampton's old stomping grounds.
Do you remember stopping for a drink in any of them?
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected], to buy a copy.
1. The Warwick Arms in Bridge Street
Dave sad: "As with many other Bridge Street pubs in the 19thCentury, the Warwick Arms had its fair share of trouble, either, or despite it being a ‘Commercial Inn’. It was in an ideal place for trade (and trouble), being just along from St John’s Station. Bridge Street and St John’s Street wasn’t the curved corner it is now, it was a 90 degree turning and the Warwick Arms was right on that corner and if it was still there now it would be right in the middle of the junction."
2. Wharfinger Arms in Weston Street
Dave said: "The Wharfingers Arms started life in 1842. It was built and opened by William Higgins who was a successful businessman in the town, Weston Wharf was just around the corner and he owned the entire eastern block of it and Weston Street (which is now St Peter’s Way). When he died in 1855 and his estate sold off it included houses in Bridge Street and Weston Street as well as property in Weston Wharf including a corn and coal wharf, warehouses, store rooms, a malting premises, kiln, stables, coach houses, etc. A man of means."
3. Carpenters Arms in Adelaide Street
Dave said: "The pub was just a terraced house, no frills, nothing at all to mark it out from the bigger pubs at either end of the street, but it survived for over a century. It must have had a relatively thriving trade for a while as in 1889 it sponsored a half mile race at the athletics track behind the Halfway House with a first prize of £3 and 10 shillings for the winner, a pretty tidy sum for the time.
I’m afraid I can’t say for certain, but I believe it closed down in about 1963."
4. Duke of York in St Andrews Road/Salisbury Street
Dave said: "The Duke Of York was granted a licence as it was being built in September 1895, with no other pub within 800 yards of it, permission was always likely to be granted, even if the Council were starting to look at closing other places down. The pub survived until relatively recently (2013 I think), it had an all conquering football team for a number of years during my youth which really did put it on the map as many people didn’t really know where it was apart from the football team."