Old Northampton Frankie and Benny's being gutted ahead of much-anticipated Five Guys transformation

Work has begun to clear out the old Frankie and Benny's site on Walter Tull Way, Sixfields, Northampton

Work has begun to clear out the old Frankie and Benny's restaurant in Northampton ahead of its much-anticipated transformation into a Five Guys.

The Sixfields site is being gutted out with rubbish filling a van, a massive skip and numerous wheelie bins on Walter Tull Way.

Five Guys, which serves American-style burgers and milkshakes, submitted a planning application to West Northamptonshire Council in August.The plans include alterations to some of the shop front, including windows and doors, installing new signs and replacing elements of the building.

Plans were submitted in three separate applications. All three are still 'in progress' so a decision is yet to be made on the plans.

However, Five Guys, which has a restaurant in Rushden Lakes too, still has job adverts for part-time and full-time 'crew members' live on its careers website to recruit staff for a Northampton branch.

The roles, which both pay £9 an hour, offer employees a free burger and chips meal on every shift and a 20p pay rise every time they learn to work on a new station within the establishment.