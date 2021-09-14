Plan submitted for new branch of popular fast food chain Five Guys to open in Northampton

Five Guys.

A popular fast food chain is preparing to open a new branch in a prominent Northampton location.

Five Guys, which serves American-style burgers and milkshakes, has submitted plans to open a branch in the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Walter Tull Way, Sixfields.

The fast food giant submitted planning papers to West Northamptonshire Council in August this year to alter some of the shop front, including windows and doors, install new signs and replace elements of the building.

The former Frankie & Benny's site in Sixfields.

Plans were submitted in three separate applications. All three are still 'in progress' so a decision is yet to be made on the plans.

However, Five Guys, which has a restaurant in Rushden Lakes too, currently has job adverts for part-time and full-time crew members live on its careers website to recruit staff for a Northampton branch.

The roles, which both pay £9 an hour, offer employees a free burger and chips meal on every shift and a 20p pay rise every time they learn to work on a new station within the establishment. Applications are open on the company’s job website.

Chronicle & Echo has made several attempts to contact Five Guys directly and via a personal relations company to find out more about the branch and when it is likely to open, to no avail.