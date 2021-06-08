Northamptonshire distillery's 'Gin Barn' a huge hit at Franklin's Gardens - in pictures

A Northamptonshire distillery made a comeback with their pop-up gin bar over the weekend and Saint's fans were loving it!

Warner's gin visited Franklin's Gardens on May 29 when the Saints played against the Wasps and returned again the following week at the Saints v Exeter Chiefs game.

A huge selling point was their exclusive Saints edition London Dry gin, which Saints fans could not get enough of.

Founder of Warner's distillery, Tom Warner said: “As massive Saints fans, we’re overjoyed to be supporting the boys this season.

"We’re both local brands, much loved by our followers for our honest, no-nonsense and hard-graft approach to our craft.

"To celebrate we’ve created this epic London Dry in their very own branded bottle.”

1. Warner's Gin Barn at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday, June 6 2021. Photo: Roberto Payne Buy photo

