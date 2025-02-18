Northampton blogger praises town’s food and drink scene and reveals her favourite venues

A Northampton blogger has praised our town’s food and drink scene, as well as revealing her favourite venues to pay a visit.

Chanelle set up her page in September 2019 after being made redundant from her former role at Avon, as she wanted to document the lovely locations she visited across the county.

“If you’re outside the circle, you don’t realise how much is going on in Northampton,” she told the Chronicle & Echo. “You start realising all the local businesses.

Chanelle Bradshaw, who recently organised a Galentine’s event in collaboration with Genevieve’s Cafe, is known to her Instagram followers as @food.and.frolics.

“I was guilty of going to chains and with that time off work, I was going out and finding new places I didn’t know were there. I was in a bubble of corporate life chains before that.”

Chanelle soon realised how much of a connection could be built with those who run independent businesses, and it was the team behind Saints Coffee in St Giles’ Street who she got to know first.

The blogger even secured her current role as PR and social media manager at Pulse Magazine through her account, which has now amassed more than 4,000 followers.

Prior to having her three-year-old daughter Freya, Chanelle’s focus was on food and drink businesses – but now she finds comfort in discovering child-friendly locations and connecting with the mum community.

She particularly enjoys visiting the nearby Genevieve’s Cafe and has found a friend in business owner Laura Hughes.

“I’m prouder of food and drink businesses since Covid,” said Chanelle. “A lot of them took a beating and are still struggling. Our food scene is amazing and we need to use it more.”

When asked how she believes the town’s hospitality industry has evolved since she founded her Instagram platform more than five years ago, Chanelle spoke of the rise in collaboration.

The blogger said: “There used to be more competition and now a lot of them join together as they’re all in the same boat. There’s more collaboration and people buy local ingredients rather than bulk ordering.

“From a customer point of view, places seem to have upped their game. The ones that are still thriving have better menus, are innovative and get on the trends.”

Among Chanelle’s favourite places to visit are Genevieve’s Cafe, The Flavour Trailer, Nuovo, Yellow Bus Catering, Lola’s Bar and Saints Coffee.

The blogger was then asked what additions she would like to see to Northampton’s food and drink scene.

“I’d love a posh restaurant with a soft play but it would be hell for anyone without kids,” Chanelle said in jest. “And more daytime bottomless brunches.”

Not only would she love to see more quirky, independent restaurants and bars, but more offers from smaller businesses if they can afford to – such as kids eating free during the week, for example.

“It is massively important to support independent businesses,” Chanelle concluded. “If we want the town to look nice, we need to invest in it otherwise venues will shut down and we’ll lose out.”

To check out Chanelle Bradshaw’s Instagram blog, visit @food.and.frolics on Instagram here.