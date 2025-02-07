Female-owned businesses joining forces for ‘Galentine’s’ event at popular Northampton cafe
The event will take place at Genevieve’s Cafe in Pineham village on the evening before Valentine’s Day (February 13) from 7pm until 10pm.
Attendees will receive a glass of prosecco upon arrival, with themed cocktails and food to enjoy.
There will be a dancefloor with music by DJ Sarah Clarke, cupcake decorating with Creatively Bri, a picture-perfect balloon backdrop from Hoopla Balloons, professional photos by You and Me Collective, and a video captured by Candid Cove.
This celebration of women has been organised by blogger Chanelle Bradshaw, known to her Instagram followers as @food.and.frolics, as she is a regular customer at Genevieve’s Cafe.
Having heard about business owner Laura Hughes’ plan to host a Valentine’s event, Chanelle thought it would be great to bring women together for a Galentine’s one too – as in recent years Valentine’s has been used as an opportunity to celebrate female friendships.
Laura was immediately on board with the concept and Chanelle said: “We need to keep the momentum for celebrating women going and this was the perfect opportunity to do it. This is all about girl power.
“I experienced a January slump at the start of this year and other women felt the same. This gives us something to look forward to.”
Chanelle used her social media following to bring together the array of female business owners for the “evening of fun” – which is designed for women to meet new people and escape from their everyday lives.
The organiser, who hopes to welcome 50 women along, continued: “I love that we have a DJ and dancefloor. Genevieve’s has offered lots of evenings but never a party with a disco ball and a dancefloor.”
There is also a charity aspect, which was important to Chanelle, and there will be a raffle in aid of The Lewis Foundation for attendees to show their support.
If this Galentine’s evening proves a success, Chanelle says she would “absolutely love” to continue organising events with different themes – and she believes Genevieve’s Cafe is the ideal location.