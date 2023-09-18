New Wagamama restaurant will bring 70 jobs to Sixfields in Northampton
Northampton’s newest restaurant will be the 158th Wagamama to open in the UK, bringing 70 new jobs to Sixfields.
For the last few weeks workers have been on site at the former Firejacks site transforming it into a Wagamama.
The new restaurant is set to open on Monday October 16 and is being designed to seat 140 people. The new Northampton restaurant, which will open with the release of the new autumn menu, will serve up classic guest favourites including chicken katsu, ramens and ‘iconic’ sides selections on their 50 per cent plant based menu.
Ahead of their opening date, the restaurant will be running two days of exclusive preview events allowing locals to book in for a meal on wagamama to celebrate.
Wagamama suggest customers keep an eye on their web pages for the ticket release.
Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager for the north, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand new restaurant in Northampton. “Our benches will soon be welcoming the local community and visitors to the shopping destination and we can’t wait to serve up our newest menu launch and fresh favourites.
"Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much loved wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once works are complete.”
Wagamama Northampton will open seven days a week from 11am until 10pm and 11pm on a Friday and Saturday.