Opening date revealed for hotly-anticipated Wagamama restaurant coming to busy part of Northampton

And they’re currently recruiting staff…
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST
An opening date has been revealed for a brand new, hotly-anticipated global chain restaurant coming to Northampton.

Plans to open a Wagamama branch at the former Firejacks site in Sixfields were revealed in planning papers in June.

Over the past couple of months workers have been at the former Firejacks transforming it into a Wagamama restaurant.

The former Firejacks in Sixfields is set to reopen as a Wagamama on October 16The former Firejacks in Sixfields is set to reopen as a Wagamama on October 16
The former Firejacks in Sixfields is set to reopen as a Wagamama on October 16
And now it has finally been revealed when the popular restaurant is set to open its doors.

Wagamama’s website says: “Hey, Northampton! Nourishment is near. Opening autumn 2023.”

The restaurant’s website confirms the branch will be officially opening on Monday, October 16 – and they are looking for staff.

The website says: “We're recruiting brilliant chefs and team members to bring Wagamama Northampton to life. Could you be Wagamama?”

The job advertisement says a chef can expect to make £11.30 per hour + £27.30 average tips per week. They will also receive free food on shift and get a 50 per cent discount at Wagamama.

The Restaurant Group, which owns the Wagamama brand, has been contacted for comment.

What is Wagamama?

Wagamama is a popular restaurant chain known for its Japanese-inspired cuisine, particularly its emphasis on fresh and flavourful dishes.

It is famous for its communal dining style, where customers sit at long shared tables. This encourages a communal atmosphere and is a hallmark of the restaurant's design and experience.

It is also known for its quick and efficient service, making it a popular choice for diners looking for a fast yet satisfying meal. It's a casual dining experience, and the open kitchen design allows customers to see their food being prepared.

