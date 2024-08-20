New Greggs with seating area for 26 people opens in busy part of Northampton - creating three jobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sausage roll giant closed its smaller store in unit two at the Brackmills Trade Park last week and moved to larger premises on Friday.
The ‘new and improved’ store now in unit 5 in Caswell Road has a large seating area for 26 people – plus highchairs – and has created three jobs.
Greggs told the Chron that the new shop will stock all the usual Greggs favourites – including the famous sausage roll and steak bake.
Breakfast will be served until 11am and customers can also skip the queue with a click and collect service via the Greggs app.
Shop Manager Ange Forsyth said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”
Unit five used to be home to the Dulux Decoration Centre which closed in recent months, making way for Greggs to move in.At present Costa operate from unit one, Subway unit three and Pizza Hut in unit four. Unit two is currently empty since Greggs moved out.
The new-look Greggs will be open seven days a week opening from 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 6am to 4pm on Saturdays and 7.30am to 4pm on Sundays.
Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Northampton, with three new members joining the existing team. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.