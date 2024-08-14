New Greggs with dining area set to open in very busy part of Northampton

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 14th Aug 2024, 17:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sausage roll giant Greggs is set to expand into bigger premises on a busy Northampton business park.

Greggs – which currently operates from unit two at the Brackmills Trade Park – will be moving just a few doors down later this week.

Unit five used to be home to the Dulux Decoration Centre which has closed in recent months, making way for Greggs to move into the larger space in Caswell Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At present Costa operate from unit one, Greggs unit two, Subway unit three and Pizza Hut in unit four.

Greggs is set to open in unit five later this weekGreggs is set to open in unit five later this week
Greggs is set to open in unit five later this week

It is thought the new Greggs will open on Friday this week, leaving unit two empty.

Unit five is larger than unit two, meaning that Greggs will be able to provide additional seating for customers wanting to dine in.

Greggs has been contacted for comment.

Related topics:GreggsNorthamptonSubway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.