New Greggs with dining area set to open in very busy part of Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greggs – which currently operates from unit two at the Brackmills Trade Park – will be moving just a few doors down later this week.
Unit five used to be home to the Dulux Decoration Centre which has closed in recent months, making way for Greggs to move into the larger space in Caswell Road.
At present Costa operate from unit one, Greggs unit two, Subway unit three and Pizza Hut in unit four.
It is thought the new Greggs will open on Friday this week, leaving unit two empty.
Unit five is larger than unit two, meaning that Greggs will be able to provide additional seating for customers wanting to dine in.
Greggs has been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.