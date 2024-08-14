New Greggs with dining area set to open in very busy part of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sausage roll giant Greggs is set to expand into bigger premises on a busy Northampton business park.

Greggs – which currently operates from unit two at the Brackmills Trade Park – will be moving just a few doors down later this week.

Unit five used to be home to the Dulux Decoration Centre which has closed in recent months, making way for Greggs to move into the larger space in Caswell Road.

At present Costa operate from unit one, Greggs unit two, Subway unit three and Pizza Hut in unit four.

Greggs is set to open in unit five later this week

It is thought the new Greggs will open on Friday this week, leaving unit two empty.

Unit five is larger than unit two, meaning that Greggs will be able to provide additional seating for customers wanting to dine in.

Greggs has been contacted for comment.