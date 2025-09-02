A new family-run grill house restaurant has now opened its doors in a busy part of Northampton – and it is “better than Nando’s”, says the owner.

Shaks Grill House launched on Monday September 1 in the former Barclays bank building directly opposite Franklin’s Gardens in Weedon Road, St James.

The restaurant is the latest venture from Northampton resident and chef, Mohamed ‘Shaan’ Shanur, who has worked in the food industry for more than 35 years.

Mr Shanur, 54, said: “It’s a new business, a new set-up. We’ve created a menu with steaks, grilled chicken, grilled fish like salmon and sea bass, and a bit of lamb too – something slightly different from others. It’s all fresh and cooked on the grill.”

The opening follows the success of a takeaway next door at 67 Weedon Road, which launched in late 2024. That site specialises in smash burgers made with fresh patties prepared in-house.

Mr Shanur explained the decision to open both businesses side by side: “I always wanted to do fast food, but a lot of it is frozen. Here we’re doing it differently – fresh mince, fresh patties, fresh flavour. Then with the restaurant, I’ve always wanted to do steaks and grills, something like Nando’s but with more choice.”

The project has been a family affair, with Mr Shanur’s sons and daughters all involved in running the business alongside him.

“Everybody’s in – my daughters, my sons, myself and my team,” he said.

Mr Shanur has lived in Northampton for 45 years and grew up in the town. His family are well known in the local restaurant trade, with his father having run the Royal Bengals restaurants in Northamptonshire since the 1970s.

He added: “I’ve been cooking for tens of thousands of people around Northampton, Kettering and Leicestershire over the last three decades. People know me as Shaan. We’re proud to open something new for the town.”

Shaks Grill House is offering 20 percent off during its opening week to welcome new customers.

The menu features a wide range of options. Starters include grilled wings (£7), quarter grilled chicken (£8) and chicken tenders (£7), all available with BBQ, Peri Peri or Buffalo sauce, alongside lamb chops (£12), beef ribs (£13), bruschetta crostini (£6), halloumi (£6), hummus with bread (£6) and a house platter (£15).

Burgers, all served with chips and house sauce, range from the lamb burger (£14), Shaq Special (£15) and Smokey Beef (£15) to the Steak Stack (£15), The Shaq (£15), Jerk Chicken (£14), Spicy Chicken (£14), Small Beef (£10) and Mighty Halloumi (£13).

For children, there are beef burgers, chicken burgers or chicken tenders (£7 each) with chips and a drink.

Chicken dishes include half a grilled chicken (£14) or a Cajun chicken salad (£13), while sharing platters start from the Mixed Sharer for one (£20) up to Shaq’s for four (£55).

Seafood choices feature salmon fillet (£16), sea bass fillet (£16) and king prawn skewers (£15). To accompany meals, the restaurant also offers a selection of mocktails, including mojitos, daiquiris and pina coladas, priced at £5 each.