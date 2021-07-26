Nando's in Northampton town centre CLOSED over the weekend
This comes after the establishment had to close last week because a member of staff tested positive for covid
Nando's in Northampton was closed over the weekend - but the chicken company has not confirmed why.
The eatery in Wood Hill, at the bottom of Abington Street, was closed on Friday (July 23) and over the weekend (July 24 and 25).
A Nando's spokesman said the restaurant has now reopened today (Monday, July 26) but did not say why it was shut.
This comes after the establishment had to close last week because a member of staff tested positive for covid.Subsequently, there were not enough members of staff available to keep the restaurant open as they were forced to self-isolate.
It was due to open again on Friday.
Last week was the second time in a month that the restaurant has had to close due a member of staff testing positive and other team members having to isolate. The same happened in the middle to end of June.