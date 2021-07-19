A popular chain chicken restaurant has closed its Northampton town centre branch due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Nando's in Wood Hill, at the bottom of Abington Street, is currently shut and has, reportedly, been closed since last Wednesday (July 14) after a positive test result was recorded the night before.

The company confirmed that a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Nando's in Northampton town centre is closed.

Due to shift patterns, this means that a number of other staff members are also self-isolating, so much so that there are not enough employees available to keep the restaurant open.

The 10-day isolation period will end at 12.01am on Friday (July 23), so the venue will be able to reopen on that day.

A Nando’s spokesman said: "One member of our Northampton team tested positive for coronavirus, and because of self-isolation regulations, we have not had enough team members to keep the restaurant running.

"We have closely adhered to all relevant regulations and look forward to fully reopening Friday, when enough team members are available to work."

This is the second time in a month that the restaurant has had to close due a member of staff testing positive and other team members having to isolate. The same happened in the middle to end of June.

The latest closure comes as the amount of people in Northamptonshire 'pinged' by the NHS Track and Trace app doubled in just one week.