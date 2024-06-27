Looking back at Northampton fans feeling joy and misery during England men's last Euros campaign in 2021

After the heartbreak of losing to Italy, on penalties, at Wembley in 2021, England fans are hoping to not witness a repeat this summer.

England finished top of their group this time around, despite a couple of uninspiring draws. So the knock out stages loom, with their round of last 16 game set to take place on Sunday (June 30) against Slovakia.

As fans prepare for the emotional rollercoaster of the knock out stages, (best places in Northampton to watch the Euros this year can be found here), we thought we’d look back to the last men’s Euros campaign and emotion that was caught on fans’ faces across Northampton.

Below are photos taken during the 2021 Euros campaign in pubs and venues across Northampton.

Fans watching at Barratts during the first group game.

First group game at Sir Pickering Phipps.

Fans watching England's first group game at Jimmy's.

Fans watching the first group game at Barratts, which saw England beat Croatia 1-0.