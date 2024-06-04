PICTURES: Here's a list of the best pubs and venues in Northampton to watch England at Euro 2024 this summer

The UEFA European Championship kicks off next Friday (June 14) until July 14, so we’ve compiled a list of the best venues in town to go and watch the games.

Popular venues such as the Barratts, The Spinney, Jimmy’s Sports Bar, Sir Pickering Phipps and a hotly-anticipated outdoor fan park by Sky Bet are just some of the spots which have revealed their plans.

Click through our gallery to see what’s on and where.

What are England’s Euro 2024 fixtures?

June 16, 8pm: Serbia vs. England

June 20, 5pm: Denmark vs. England

June 25, 8pm: England vs. Slovenia

What are Scotland’s Euro 2024 fixtures?

Friday, June 14, 8pm: Germany v Scotland

Wednesday, June 19, 8pm: Scotland v Switzerland

Sunday, June 23, 8pm: Scotland v Hungary

When do the Euro 2024 knockout rounds start?

The knockout rounds start after the conclusion of the group stages (June 14-26).

When is the Euro 2024 final?

The final of Euro 2024 will take place on Sunday, July 14 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Who is favourite to win Euro 2024?

England are favourites at 3/1; France are 4/1; Germany sit at 9/2; Portugal are listed as 8/1 shots: Spain are also marked at 8/1. All odds are correct at the time of writing.

1 . Euro 2024 in Northampton Here's a list of the best pubs and venues to watch England at Euro 2024 this summer Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . The White Elephant in Kingsley Park Terrace The Greene King pub has plenty of indoor screens, 'matchday favourites' and a beer garden. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Thomas A Becket in St James' Road A Becket spokeswoman said: "We have TVs inside & outside to enjoy the match. Food is served to enjoy whilst watching England win (hopefully). Also, the upstairs is available for private hire for all matches to enjoy the football with friends, family and work colleagues." Photo: Google Photo Sales