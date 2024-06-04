PICTURES: Here's a list of the best pubs and venues in Northampton to watch England at Euro 2024 this summer

The UEFA European Championship kicks off next Friday (June 14) until July 14, so we’ve compiled a list of the best venues in town to go and watch the games.
Popular venues such as the Barratts, The Spinney, Jimmy’s Sports Bar, Sir Pickering Phipps and a hotly-anticipated outdoor fan park by Sky Bet are just some of the spots which have revealed their plans.
Click through our gallery to see what’s on and where.
What are England’s Euro 2024 fixtures?
June 16, 8pm: Serbia vs. England
June 20, 5pm: Denmark vs. England
June 25, 8pm: England vs. Slovenia
What are Scotland’s Euro 2024 fixtures?
Friday, June 14, 8pm: Germany v Scotland
Wednesday, June 19, 8pm: Scotland v Switzerland
Sunday, June 23, 8pm: Scotland v Hungary
When do the Euro 2024 knockout rounds start?
The knockout rounds start after the conclusion of the group stages (June 14-26).
When is the Euro 2024 final?
The final of Euro 2024 will take place on Sunday, July 14 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.
Who is favourite to win Euro 2024?
England are favourites at 3/1; France are 4/1; Germany sit at 9/2; Portugal are listed as 8/1 shots: Spain are also marked at 8/1. All odds are correct at the time of writing.
