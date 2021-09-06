Here is everything you need to know about the Northampton County Beer Festival THIS WEEK

The annual Northampton County Beer Festival is returning to Becket's Park this week to showcase its huge selection of cask ales, craft beer and cider.

The beer festival is taking place from Thursday, September 9 through to Saturday, September 11 from 11am to 11pm each day. The three-day extravaganza is home to the largest collection of Northampton breweries and many more guest ales from up and down the country with over 100 specially selected cask ales as well as craft and bottled beer.

A spokesperson for the Showtime Events Group, who is organising the festival, said: "After such a difficult 18 months for the hospitality industry and events, the team are delighted to be finally bringing the beer festival back to Beckets Park and we hope that everyone will come and support the local breweries and artists that have made the weekend possible."

The Northampton Beer Festival at Becket's Park.

This year's event was initially set to go ahead in June but it was postponed to September because Northamptonshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said that Covid issues made it "impossible" to allow the public a traditional festival experience due to "too many constraints".

The festival's ticket company, Skiddle, has assured ticket-holders that their June dates were automatically transferred to the new postponed dates. For example, ticket-holders who booked Saturday, June 5 will automatically be transferred to Saturday, September 11.

There will be live music every day; the local musical talent lineup for each day is as follows:

Thursday, September 9

◾ 5pm - 6pm: Phil Clark, - Indie Songwriter

◾ 6pm - 7pm: Bumblin' Bees - Jazz Funk

◾ 7pm - 8pm: Northampton Male Voice Choir - Choir

◾ 8pm - 9pm: Bushpigs - Rock n Roll

◾ 9pm -10pm: Pure Genius - Top Covers Band

Friday, September 10

◾ 5pm - 6pm: Sara Spade Trio - Ukulele Songstress

◾ 6pm - 7pm: Fleetwood Cave - Folk and trad songs

◾ 7pm - 8pm: The Tickets - 60s pop and rock covers

◾ 8pm - 9:15pm: LeBurn Maddox - International soul guitarist

◾ 9:15pm - 10:30pm: The 2Tones - Ska legends

Saturday, September 11

◾ 1pm - 2pm: Raunds Brass Band – Brass tunes

◾ 2pm - 3pm: Lougie Manouche - Jazz Soul

◾ 3pm - 4pm: Dansmall – Violin and Guitar folk

◾ 4pm - 5pm: Sky Flood - Ambient Indie

◾ 5pm - 6pm: ProJect Now - Reggae/blues/dance

◾ 6pm - 7pm: King's Gambit - Folk Rock

◾ 7pm - 8pm: Century City - Rhythm and Blues

◾ 8pm - 9:15pm: The Bighead - This is Ska

◾ 9:15pm – 10:30pm: Repro Jam Squad - Soul Funk Review