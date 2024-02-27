Ember to host first ever pop-up foodie event in Northampton as owner celebrates two years of success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning Northamptonshire restaurant is gearing up to host its first ever pop-up wood-fired dining event - with exciting fan-favourite delicious dishes, a DJ set and fire breather.

Wellingborough restaurant owner and chef, James Peck, is promising foodie-lovers a series of signature dishes at Ember's two-day event at Duston Mill next month - including their famous miso sticky toffee pudding.

James said: “This event has been a long time coming, we’ve been so busy as a team since launching Ember and Number 13, we now feel like it’s the right time to turn our focus to bringing our amazing food to a wider audience across the county.

Ember's first pop-up wood-fired dining event will be held at Duston Mill (pictured) next month.

“We’ve chosen the Northampton site as it feels like a bigger version of Ember and we’re so excited to feed more people at Duston Mill and throw a huge party.

“We can’t wait to see you all there to celebrate with us.”

On the menu

The pop-up events - on March 30 and March 31 - will feed 100 people each day in a relaxed and informal dining space, with diners allowed to bring their own alcohol and soft drinks.

Ember's fan favourite famous miso sticky toffee pudding will be on the menu to enjoy both days.

There will be no bar at the event but Spicy Mango Margaritas (and non-alcoholic versions) will be served to customers, upon arrival.

Also on the menu, on Saturday night, from 7pm-10pm, diners can expect a starter of beef fat cornbread, followed by eight-hour smoked belly of pork, curried mussels, six-hour smoked picanha, hasselback potatoes and miso sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

Then, on Sunday, from 1.30pm-4.30pm, the menu changes to a family-friendly lunch.

The menu includes a starter of BBQ avocado with soy-cured egg and Indian chilli mayo, followed by a table-share spatchcock chicken, potato gratin, creamed leek hispi cabbage and miso sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

Vegetarian and vegan options and children’s portions are available upon request.

Entertainment on Saturday is provided by fire performer Sarah Whittaker with DJ Departure Muzik performing both days.

The first in the series of pop-up events comes as the restaurant wants to recognise the success of its staff in just over two years.

Since Ember first opened in 2021, the business has quickly grown to a team of 19 staff and continues to impress judges and diners.

In November, restaurant staff’s hard work paid off as the team impressively ranked among OpenTable’s UK Top 100 Restaurants for 2023.

It was a great month for the team as they also launched their luxury cocktail and wine bar, Number 13, at a neighbouring venue to Ember, at Nene Court, in Wellingborough.

The wood-fired restaurant - with a unique chef’s table dining experience - is currently also placed top for OpenTable’s Diners Choice for Best Overall Restaurant in Northamptonshire and has won 2023/2024’s One To Watch at Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards.