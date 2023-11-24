Owner of new Northamptonshire bar Number 13 hails successful opening and announces weekly Wine Club

A brand new, sophisticated wine and cocktail bar has thrown open its doors inWellingborough - with weekly wine nights launching in December.

The luxury bar, named Number 13, is the brainchild of restaurateur James Peck, the owner of Ember, and his friend and business partner, Lee Prescott.

The Nene Court bar boasts a cosy and refined feel - with a crackling fire, deep-sunken velvet chairs and low-level table lighting - inspired by the 1920s era.

'Enchanting atmosphere'

Number 13 is hosting weekly wine nights from December.

James Peck, who officially opened the bar on November 17, said: “Everything you touch at Number 13 feels premium, think crystal, think glassware, think Champagne.

“Our new wine and cocktail bar is perfect for a passing drink or special occasion; the woodfire and moody lighting makes the space feel really romantic.

“The ambience has been carefully curated to create an intimate and enchanting atmosphere for our 32 guests each night.”

Unique to Number 13 is the new ‘lookbook’ wine and cocktail menu - a compilation of visual images displaying the drinks list with 18 impressive cocktails - including a Pornstar Luxe; topped with vanilla egg white foam.

The new outside seating area will be used in the summer for Number 13 and Ember customers.

Also on the menu, is an extensive wine list, including Champagne, English sparkling wines and organic wines, curated by Tilley’s Wine of Wollaston.

Spirits, beers, ciders and bar snacks are also available - from olives and nuts to antipasti - with a rotating guest beer.

The success of James’ award-winning restaurant, Ember, which first opened in 2021 and has grown to a team of 19, inspired the business owner to launch the new bar; renovating the space in just two months.

Just this week, Ember has topped the OpenTable’s UK Top 100 restaurant chart for 2023.

'Hugely successful'

James added: “From our point of view, we really wanted to give our customers at Ember a really special second location where they could spend the night and not have to go elsewhere.

“The idea ‘started with a drink’ between two great friends - and so far, it’s been hugely successful, we’re so proud of what we’ve achieved, and we’re truly grateful to our customers for their recognition.

“Hospitality is in a tricky place and we couldn’t have pulled off this amazing new venture without the support of our loyal customers and our award-winning team.

“Keep your eyes peeled for our new Wine Club launching on Wednesdays in December.”

In collaboration with Tilley’s Wines, every Wednesday throughout December, Number 13 is launching ‘Sipped Out’ from 7pm - covering wine-making methods, new and old world wines and ‘delicious sips’.

“Whether you’re a beginner or an expert wine taster, everyone is welcome to discover the wonders of wine at Number 13,” James added.

“We are keen to pioneer the exploration of wine in Northamptonshire and our team at Number 13 invites you to join the club.

“You don’t need a specialist knowledge of wine to join us, just an interest and willingness to explore.”

Annabelle Tilley, of Tilley’s Wines, added: “When James announced the exciting news of bar Number 13, our main goal for the wine list was to make it accessible and to provide as much as possible by the glass.

“We also saw this as an opportunity to grow the offering of the sparkling wine section to complement the luxury vibe of the establishment.

“The origins of the wine club stems from a local thirst for knowledge (and good wine) and to be surrounded by others who share our passion and, where we can, expand knowledge, tastes and bring the back label to the fore by sharing real stories of winemakers.”

How to book?

Walk-in customers are welcomed but it’s advised customers should book a table at Number 13 to avoid disappointment.

During November, Number 13 is open from Thursday to Saturday.

Then, during December, Number 13 will alter its opening hours from Wednesday to Sunday, in the lead up to Christmas.