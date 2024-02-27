Dedicated volunteer at Weston Favell Centre Foodbank celebrates 90th birthday during break time!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weston Favell Centre Foodbank is made up of a small team of part time staff and volunteers.

As well as the Foodbank based at The Emmanuel Church in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, the Foodbank has a food storage warehouse in Moulton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week the team of staff and volunteers celebrated the 90th birthday of their hard working and dedicated volunteer, Norman.

Norman, celebrating his 90th Birthday

The celebrations took place during break time as Norman and the team run a tight ship preparing parcels for the guests to the Foodbank.

Selina S said "Norman packs nearly all of the two person parcels most weeks with a special system he has developed for efficiency. He's an amazing gentleman and we are so lucky to have him on our team".