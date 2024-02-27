News you can trust since 1931
Dedicated volunteer at Weston Favell Centre Foodbank celebrates 90th birthday during break time!

Warehouse volunteer, Norman, celebrates milestone birthday.
By Carla SmithContributor
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:09 GMT
Weston Favell Centre Foodbank is made up of a small team of part time staff and volunteers.

As well as the Foodbank based at The Emmanuel Church in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, the Foodbank has a food storage warehouse in Moulton.

This week the team of staff and volunteers celebrated the 90th birthday of their hard working and dedicated volunteer, Norman.

Norman, celebrating his 90th BirthdayNorman, celebrating his 90th Birthday
The celebrations took place during break time as Norman and the team run a tight ship preparing parcels for the guests to the Foodbank.

Selina S said "Norman packs nearly all of the two person parcels most weeks with a special system he has developed for efficiency. He's an amazing gentleman and we are so lucky to have him on our team".

Thank you Norman for your time and kindness and dedication to helping those people who are currently experiencing hardship. We hope you have a wonderful birthday with your family.