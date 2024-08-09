Chefs impress with extraordinary talent in Booker Young Chef and WhitCo Chef of the Year Cook-Offs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year’s finalists in the WhitCo Chef and Booker Young Chef of the Year competitions have been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chefs (25 and over) and Young Chefs (24 and under) initially sold their potential on application, before competing for the title in cook-offs at Tresham College and Northampton College.

Booker Young Chef of the Year Finalists for 2024/25 are:

Freddie Duke, June PlumLevi Moukam, The Falcon Inn, FotheringhayKamil Podgorski, WhitCoJoe Thornton, NuovoDylan Warren, The Four Pears, Little Houghton

Hannah Dunne, Ember

WhitCo Chef of the Year Finalists for 2024/25 are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asa Cosgrove, Woolpack Inn, IslipHannah Dunne, Restaurant Ember Ambroise Dupont, The Falcon, Castle AshbyJoe Gould, Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa (Handpicked Hotel)Zak Perrin, The Falcon Inn, Fotheringhay

WhitCo Chefs were invited to join the cook-off in the test kitchen at the Manor Restaurant at Tresham College, Corby, and were each judged on the taste and presentation of their dishes (starter, main course and dessert) as well as balance of menu, leadership, skill, planning and preparation, hygiene and cleanliness.

The Booker Young Chefs’ cook-off at Northampton College began with a Booker Butchery Masterclass demonstration from Master Butcher Letitia Redfern. Their challenge was to produce two identical dishes using two different cuts of lamb – Rump and Loin.

Andrew Payne, Catering Development Controller at Booker,commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From first seeing a group of nervous young chefs as they arrived at Northampton College it was great to watch them engage and become more relaxed during the Masterclass session. The young chefs all took the opportunity to discuss their own butchery experiences and from the outset had a plan and were willing to share and discuss ideas, and the reasons behind their menu creations.

For some, it was the first time they had worked with lamb as a protein,and yet their dishes were creative and innovative.“It was a pleasure to experience these young chefs’ energy, passion and commitment to their craft, and I look forward to seeing where their careers take them.”

James Peck, owner of Ember in Wellingborough and the Four Pears in Little Houghton, has finalists in both the Chef and Young Chef categories. He added:

“Our chefs are incredible and deserve this recognition.”

“People know Hannah is slowly becoming the face of Ember with signature desserts, including sticky toffee pudding. Climbing the ranks as a young, powerful female in the industry, we are super proud to watch her grow into the seniors’ category - Hannah won Young Chef of the Year in 2022 - and whatever the result we’ll be proud of her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dylan was an electrician’s apprentice a year ago and is now running his own section at the Four Pears. I’ve never seen anyone adapt and learn so quickly, and am super proud of him too.”

Ambroise Dupont, Chef at the Falcon Hotel in Castle Ashby, is also a finalist in the Chef category. He commented:

I found the whole competition process very exciting; from choosing my plates at WhitCo and designing my dishes to then evolving them through practice. The cook-off was a great experience as I got to cook alongside talented professionals from around the county. I’m looking forward to the Awards.”

Russell Bateman, Head Chef at the Falcon Hotel added:

“I’m extremely excited for Ambroise to be in the final and everyone at The Falcon is very proud of his progress. He is a wonderfully talented chef, with a bright future. He cares deeply about his craft and treats it with the utmost respect. He deserves to be recognised for his work and I believe this is a great opportunity for him to develop and shine”.

Rachel Mallows, Awards Director, reflected:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a privilege to celebrate these talented, creative chefs who take our dining experiences to new heights locally and inspire others to join the profession. It’s also thrilling to see them flying the flag for buying and supporting local in their daily professional lives."

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards shine a spotlight on local culinary excellence. Results will be announced at the Awards celebrations on 17 October 2024 at The Royal & Derngate Theatre, supported again by caterers Portfolio Events.

For more details on all the categories in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2024/25, please visit the Awards’ website – www.northamptonshirefoodanddrink.co.uk - or call the Awards team on 01933 664437 or email [email protected]

You can also follow the Awards on Facebook at @foodawards or X and Instagram at @foodawardsHQ or LinkedIn at @weetabixnfadawards