The Olde Sun, a well-loved village pub in Nether Heyford, has closed its doors for good.

The closure marks the end of an era for the establishment in Nether Heyford.

The proprietors, Pete, Fraf, and Matt, gave their appreciation to the patrons and customers who contributed to the pub's success over the years.

In a Facebook post, the pub said: "We would like to take this time to thank all of our amazing customers over the years that have helped and supported us to make this one of the most amazing pubs ever! It’s sad within our hearts to say the pub will now remain closed for the foreseeable future."

One villager replied: “So sad to see the pub close. I've been enjoying their hospitality all my life. Well done Francis and Pete for keeping it open until now. Let’s hope someone takes it on.”

Another added: “Very sad day for the village indeed. Shall be greatly missed and some good times there going back decades. Good luck for the future.”

Another said: “Have some wonderful memories of the pub, its people and of course you guys. So sad to hear the pub itself is closing, but would like to wish you both a wonderful and happy retirement. Good luck to everyone.”

The pub also has many positive reviews on TripAdvisor.

One reviewer said: “Had an excellent Sunday lunch. It was really delicious. Such a shame that the pub is closing at the end of the month as no-one will take over the lease. Have been going to this pub for over 40 years, had many family get togethers here and my father who lives in the village will really miss his fish and chips. Hopefully someone will take it over before too long.”