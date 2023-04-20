News you can trust since 1931
Plans unveiled to transform closed down village boozer near Northampton into 'truly great pub' - here's how much it will cost to reopen

“This will be a truly great pub, with great food.”

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

A once popular village pub near Northampton which is currently closed down is set for a MAJOR transformation – here’s what’s planned.

The owners of Five Bells in Bugbrooke, Star Pubs and Bars Ltd, have big plans to turn the boozer into a ‘truly great pub’.

On its website, Star Pubs and Bars Ltd outlined their vision for the currently empty and unloved site.

An artist's impression of what Five Bells in Bugbrooke could look like after its refurbishmentAn artist's impression of what Five Bells in Bugbrooke could look like after its refurbishment
An advert reads: “An extensive refurbishment at this beautiful pub… will include a complete redecoration and refurbishment to the indoor and outdoor trading spaces. We will be upgrading the dining area, with new flooring and decorations. We will also be enhancing the bar servery and back bar and a complete refurbishment of the toilets.

“Externally, we will be rejuvenating the garden space, forming a new attractive seating area. Improvements will be made to the car park and the pub will receive a face-lift with brand new signage. This will be a truly great pub, with great food. A pub with huge potential.

"Once refurbished, the Five Bells offer will include quality pub food, which will be a cornerstone of the offering; premium drinks offer; a coffee offer, to increase daytime trade; live entertainment nights throughout the week.

"The Five Bells will appeal to a wide range of consumers and will attract local residents and families willing to travel for some great food & drink with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Couples and professionals looking for a drink or bite to eat throughout the week.”

Five Bells in Bugbrooke is currently emptyFive Bells in Bugbrooke is currently empty
The owners are confident that once refurbished the site will ‘will separate the site from anything else in the area and beyond’.

The advert continues: “An excellent range of premium food and drinks, a complete refurbishment and a stunning setting will separate the site from anything else in the area and beyond. The Five Bells will give people a reason to stay local. The outside space will also be a key trade driver. It will boast some 24 dedicated covers in its newly redecorated lounge area but is capable of many more in the other trading areas throughout the pub.”

The owners are also looking for a landlord or landlady to take over the day to day running of the boozer – but it’s going to cost them.

According to Star Pubs and Bars’ website, the minimum ingoing costs for the pub stand at £40,000 and the annual rent is £37,000.

The advert reads: “If you’ve benefited from running or owning a pub business, we’d love to hear what experience you can bring.

“The right operator will have extensive experience similar hospitality businesses. They will have a clear vision for their food and drinks menu and marketing strategy, and can create a memorable experience for their customers.

“If this sounds like the incredible pub opportunity you’ve been waiting for, apply today and tell us what you can bring to this pubs next chapter.”

Click here for more information.

The Bakers Arms pub, in Bugbrooke, is also currently closed down, meaning The Wharf is the only open boozer in the busy village.

