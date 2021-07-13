BURGER STREET: Everything you need to know about Northampton street-food pop-up at Franklin's Gardens

Enjoy burgers from Patty Freaks (top left), The Flavour Trailer (top right), The Smoke Pit (bottom left), Pinch My Bun (bottom right) and more.

The flavoursome street food pop-up that has been taking Northampton by storm over the last few months has now created an all new event dedicated solely to burgers.

Bite Street is now introducing Burger Street, which will boast a line-up of six top burger traders including the award-winning Patty Freaks, who were crowned national burger champions in 2018. Patty Freaks made an appearance at the first Bite Street event of the year with their rainbow burgers - £1 of every burger sold went towards funding a new children's ward play area at Northampton General Hospital.

Burger Street will take place at Franklin's Gardens from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18 and it will also be raising money for the new hospital play area, with £1 from every burger sold funding the good cause.

Enjoy Punjabi burgers by Saf's Kitchen.

Organiser, Crispin Slee, said: "Who doesn’t love a burger? And this weekend there will be more burgers in one spot in Northampton than ever before.

"They’ll be wall to wall from a line-up of burger royalty and the menu will feature some one-off specials.

"I’m looking forward to trying the Sunday roast burger which has been devised by The Smoke Pit in collaboration with Christian Day.”

Popular independent local vendors will also feature in the line-up including The Smoke Pit, The Flavour Trailer and Pinch My Bun.Rugby legend and Masterchef finalist, Christian Day, is famed for his Sunday roasts. His burger features a potato rosti, cauliflower fritter, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

The award-winning Saf’s Kitchen will be adding a touch of spice to the weekend with their famed Punjabi burgers.

There will be a range of vegetarian and vegan options; Flats Doughnuts will be providing an exclusively vegan range of desserts.

The Burger Street event is part of Bite Street's Summer of Food Love with food and drink events being held at Franklin's Gardens through to the end of August.

The event will be Covid-safe with full table service.