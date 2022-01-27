11 long gone bars and restaurants that are sorely missed by Northampton residents

We asked our readers what bars and restaurants they miss that are no longer here in Northampton.
We went through some of our most popular answers and scoured our archives for old pictures of what was once popular dining and drinking venues in the town. We were able to narrow them down to 11 places - gone but not forgotten.
Other popular answers not included in list are Camilla's, Muswells, Slurps, Papa Cino's and Panache.
1.
The Blue Plate Cafe in The Ridings was the most upmarket of the tremendously popular Buddies group, and offered a mix of US diner, full English style food and more cordon-bleu style dishes in the evenings.
2.
The Chicago's Rock Cafe in the Market Square.
3.
Tucked away on Wellingborough Road, Brabanecs is another sorely missed restaurant for our readers. It served up a variety of continental food to the discerning diners of Northampton for years, including a wide range of fresh seasonal meat and fish dishes.
4.
Much loved diner, Buddies Cafe, in Dychurch Lane, closed in 2020 after 39 years of American-style catering. The family restaurant was iconic for its huge food menus which unfolded onto the next person's lap, The Simpsons playing on loop overhead, the burgers named after popular culture figures and superhero statues brought back from JFK airport.