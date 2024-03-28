10 stunning bank holiday walks in Northamptonshire which incorporate a country pub

With the Easter bank holiday around the corner, many of us will be looking for something fun to do with our family and friends.
And although there is some rain forecast, there are also a couple of days that are expected to be dry, so they could be the perfect time to head out for a countryside walk. And what better way to enjoy a country walk than to incorporate it with a pint or two – it is bank holiday weekend after all.
Luckily, Northamptonshire offers both gorgeous countryside to explore and some fantastic food and drink, so here are a few of our favourite pub walks in the county.
2. Delapre Abbey Circular
The 900-year-old Delapre Abbey is your starting point on this trail, which stretches for 10 miles and will take around four hours to complete. It’s a long walk, but one with plenty of places to stop and explore. From the abbey’s historic grounds, you’ll have the chance to see plenty of wildlife, with three pubs (The Four Pears, The Old Cherry Tree, and the White Hart) along the way. Photo: Submitted
3. Great Doddington Circular
Starting and ending at the fantastic Stags Head pub, this route is ideal for any bird-watching enthusiasts, so remember to take binoculars! You’ll pass through the Summer Leys nature reserve, and it isn’t just birds either; otters, squirrels, and more can be spotted along this three mile walk. Photo: Stags Head
4. Stoke Bruerne Circular
At 6.2 miles, this is a reasonably long walk, but can still be great for beginners as it is relatively flat, follows well-marked paths, and features three pubs (The Navigation, The Boat Inn, and the Plough Inn), so plenty of breaks are possible. You will of course have a chance to take in Stoke Bruerne’s iconic canal network, which dates back to the 18th century. Photo: The Boat Inn