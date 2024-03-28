10 stunning bank holiday walks in Northamptonshire which incorporate a country pub

2 . Delapre Abbey Circular

The 900-year-old Delapre Abbey is your starting point on this trail, which stretches for 10 miles and will take around four hours to complete. It’s a long walk, but one with plenty of places to stop and explore. From the abbey’s historic grounds, you’ll have the chance to see plenty of wildlife, with three pubs (The Four Pears, The Old Cherry Tree, and the White Hart) along the way. Photo: Submitted