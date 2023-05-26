10 more hidden gem places to eat across Northampton and beyond, according to you

Taking to Facebook, we asked which other eateries you would like to see featured online and these were the top 10 suggestions.
Whether you are looking to stop by and pick something up for the road, or book in for lunch or dinner, there is something here for everyone to enjoy.
Take a look at the Chronicle & Echo readers’ top 10 hidden gem places to eat across Northampton and beyond…
1. 10 more hidden gem places to eat across Northampton and beyond, according to our readers
You had your say and here's what came out on top... Photo: National World
2. Matchbox Cafe – Town Centre
Tucked away off the side of Abington Street in Wellington House, up the road beyond the former Marks & Spencer building, Matchbox Cafe recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in the town. Loved by its regulars, Matchbox is definitely worth a visit if you find yourself in the town centre and want to grab a drink and bite to eat. Photo: Matchbox Cafe
3. La Terraza Tapas Bar – Upton
Open six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, La Terraza is a tapas bar in Latchet Lane, Upton. The tapas and paella is cooked authentically by Spanish chefs, and they encourage new customers to come and try out their wide selection of food and drink. With their ‘Martes Tuesdays’ deal, you can get two tapas dishes for the price of one. Photo: La Terraza Tapas Bar
4. The Good Loaf – Town Centre
The Good Loaf is known for its hand-crafted artisan bread, produced in the county using only the best ingredients. With two locations across Northamptonshire, you can find them on the corner of Overstone Road and Clare Street – in the heart of the town’s boot and shoe quarter. With lots of breakfast and sandwich options, you cannot go wrong. Photo: The Good Loaf