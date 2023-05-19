Have you tried any of the venues on this list already?

Here at the Chronicle & Echo, we are proud of the eateries that Northampton’s hospitality industry has to offer.

We have collated a list of our top 10 hidden gem places to eat across the town, just in time to make your weekend reservation.

Some of these venues are physically tucked away in residential and rural areas that you may not have passed by, and others you simply may not have heard of through word of mouth.

Whether you are looking to stop by and pick something up for the road, or book in for lunch or dinner, there is something here for everyone to enjoy.

Take a look at our top 10 hidden gem places to eat in Northampton…

La Trattoria - Town Centre Having only opened at the start of the month, you may not have heard of the latest authentic Italian restaurant to join the town centre. Located in College Street Mews in the former building of Olly B's Cafe, La Trattoria serves freshly prepared pasta dishes inspired by mushrooms, truffle and rich tomato sauces.

The Workhouse - Brixworth Though you will be familiar with The Workhouse if you are from Brixworth, the cafe is worth the trip if you are from further afield. With a range of sweet and savoury delights, toasties and mouth-watering milkshakes, The Workhouse is an ideal lunchtime destination.

The Ark - Midsummer Meadow The Ark is a big white boat on the River Nene, operating as a vegan cafe by day and an events venue by night. If you are looking to push the boat out (quite literally) and try something new, its menu boasts a range of options – from burgers and toasties, to ice cream milkshakes, hot drinks and cakes.

