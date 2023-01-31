Wonderful to be back to normal: Northamptonshire Federation of WIs brings back annual breakfast meeting
Restrictions prevented us meeting up but Two Years on, we met for our Annual Breakfast meeting. How we missed seeing each other face-to-face.
Worth the wait and all the more enjoyable. Northamptonshire Federation of WIs Officers and committee members partook of their annual breakfast meeting. First one since before lock-down. News and initiatives to catch up on, loads of enthusiasm and excellent company. Huge thanks to those who made it possible.