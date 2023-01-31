News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wonderful to be back to normal: Northamptonshire Federation of WIs brings back annual breakfast meeting

Restrictions prevented us meeting up but Two Years on, we met for our Annual Breakfast meeting. How we missed seeing each other face-to-face.

By Barbara BentleyContributor
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Worth the wait and all the more enjoyable. Northamptonshire Federation of WIs Officers and committee members partook of their annual breakfast meeting. First one since before lock-down. News and initiatives to catch up on, loads of enthusiasm and excellent company. Huge thanks to those who made it possible.

Breakfast