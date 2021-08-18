Find out below what Northamptonshire's favourite dog breeds are, according to our readers!

What are Northamptonshire's favourite eight dog breeds?

We asked our readers about their favourite dog breeds and we have tallied up our responses to find out the county's favourite canine companions

By Megan Hillery
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:47 pm

We posed one of the most difficult questions to our readers in a recent Facebook post and asked them to name their favourite dog breed.

Tricky question, I know! Commonly referred to as 'man's best friend', dogs are a wholesome part of many people's lives - fiercely loyal, playful and always happy to see you, what is not to love about them? Cat people, don't answer that.

In fact, Northamptonshire' s pet owners love dogs so much that a huge chunk of the responses were that they did not care what the breed was, as long as they are rescue dogs.

We published an article this week about dogs at Animals In Need Northamptonshire, who are currently looking for their forever home.After tallying up all 323 responses we received, we can now reveal to you Northamptonshire's eight favourite dog breeds according to our readers:

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier proved to be the most popular answer by miles! They have been described as "loyal, funny and gorgeous dogs to have." Pictured here, is six-month-old Wilson. Photo: Zoe Furniss

Buy photo

2. Any breed as long as they are a rescue dog!

The second most popular answer given to us by readers is that they did not care what the breed of the dog is as long as they are a rescue dog. Pictured here, is eight-year-old Fudge, who just wants a quiet life and an owner to love. She needs an adult-only home and is one of the many dogs that can be adopted from Animals In Need Northamptonshire. If you are interested in adopting, call them on 01933 278080 or email [email protected]

Photo: Animals In Need Northamptonshire

Buy photo

3. German Shepherd

German Shepherds came in at second place. They were described by readers as "loyal", "intelligent" and "just a beautiful breed." Photo: Sian Jessica Whitcombe

Buy photo

4. Border Collie

The Border Collie was the third most popular answer. Photo: Tara Danielle Hobbs

Buy photo
NorthamptonshireFacebookAnimals
Next Page
Page 1 of 2