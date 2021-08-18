Weston Favell club returns for 'One Great Day Fun-raiser' to support children's charities

The Weston Favell Fun Club will be participating in a UK-wide annual charity fundraising day in support of various children's health charities.

The Fun Club will return to the North Square in the Weston Favell Shopping Centre outside Tesco's entrance between 11am - 3pm from Friday, August 27 to Tuesday, August 31 and from Saturday, August 25 to Sunday, August 26. There will be soft play, books, colouring in and some WILD activities planned on certain dates.

The Club is taking part in the national 'ONE GREAT DAY FUN-raiser' in support of local charity, 'Kids Aid' as well as Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children. The UK-wide fundraiser aims to help local children's health charities across the country that are close to the heart of each community.

A 2019 Fun Club story event.

Weston Favell’s marketing manager, Zoë Butler, said: “We hope that our local community enjoy the return of the Favell Fun Club but also help us raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children as well as local charity ‘Kids Aid’.

"Any donation will be greatly appreciated and will go towards providing therapeutic support for children and young people who have suffered trauma within Northampton.”

Children are invited to the shopping centre on Saturday, August 28 between 11am - 3pm to meet a toy Tiger and her cubs, a Zebra and Gorilla before settling down to listen to an old favourite - 'The Jungle Book'. They can then get creative with a WILD craft workshop.

Little ones will also have the opportunity to meet Royce the Ranger on Saturday, September 25 from 11am - 3pm to hear the tale of a Very Hungry Caterpillar before taking part in another fun craft workshop.

Spaces are limited for each story and craft activity; parents can book into each session through the Weston Favell Shopping centre's Facebook page to avoid disappointment.

A Fun Club team member will be on hand to ensure everyone is regularly sanitising their hands and manage numbers in the area so that children have enough space to play in safely

Children can also find out who has won the recent ‘Wild Writers’ competition as the winners and runners up will have their stories on display near to the Fun Club area as well as in the Weston Favell Library.