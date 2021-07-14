Budding storytellers and artists can now enter Weston Favell's short story competition for the chance to win a laptop.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre in Northampton is inviting children to write a short story or create illustrations in their summer story writing competition.

The theme is 'Wild' so the shopping centre is challenging children to delve into their imaginations and share their best tale of world explorers, woodland creates or underwater adventures.

Jane E Clarke will judge the five-nine years category in the writing competition.

Manager of Weston Favell Shopping Centre, Kevin Legg, said: “This summer, we have sourced some great prizes for our latest competition and we look forward to discovering what wild imaginations the local children have!”

Two authors have been asked to judge the two main categories:

◾ Jane E Clarke to judge the five-nine years category (up to 500 words)

◾ Alice Hemming to judge the 10-13 years category (500-750 words)

Alice Hemming will judge the 10-13 years category of the competition.

Jane is an award-winning author of over 100 young children's books including the popular fiction series, 'Al's Awesome Science' and 'Lottie Loves Nature'.

Alice lives in Hertfordshire and has published over 50 books including The Dark Unicorn series, which has sold all over the world.

One winner will be selected from each of the competition categories to win a laptop and eight runners up will win a goody bag containing books from both authors, a writing set, fidget toys and other bookworm treats.

There is additionally a 'Little Illustrators' category, where four winners will be selected to win a Peppa Pig Activity table, courtesy of Tesco.

The selected stories and illustrations will be put on display in the shopping centre, as well as inside Weston Favell Library.

Stories and illustrations may be submitted via post, email or handed in at the customer service desk within Weston Favell Shopping Centre. Entries must contain the age and first name of the child along with a suitable contact telephone number or email address for a parent or guardian.

The competition closes on Saturday August 21 at 5.30pm and the winners will be revealed on the shopping centre's social media pages.