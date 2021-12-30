The 18 best events in Northampton in 2021 that Covid-19 did not stop

4. The Not So Civil War

Residents got the chance to experience Northampton' s turbulent past before their very eyes at Delapré Abbey, where the site came alive with a a full historic drill display on the South Lawn complete with cavalry and cannons. Families got to interact with 17th century surgeons, cooks, gravediggers, midwives, gardeners as they went about their day-to-day activities so people could learn how they cooked, worked and cut off limbs.